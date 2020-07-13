Gabrielle Union Is Launching a Haircare Line That Celebrates & Cares for Textured Hair

Let’s try to count all of the reasons we love Gabrielle Union, shall we? Of course, we admire her incredible acting talent, but she’s a tireless advocate for women’s rights and health, she constantly fights to help end violence against women and she’s a leader in the movement for racial equality and oh yeah, she also happens to be a superstar mom and stepmom to two amazing kids. We don’t need another reason to love Gabrielle Union, but she’s giving us one anyway with the announcement that she will soon be launching a new haircare line that celebrates and. cares for textured hair.

Union announced her new line, Flawless by Gabrielle Union, on Instagram this past weekend. In her post she explains that she and her collaborator on the project, Larry Sims, wanted Flawless to be “an elevated line with beautiful natural ingredients while still making the price point accessible to EVERYONE despite your social or economic status.” Amen to that!

The products will cost between $4 and $10 and will be available to purchase on Amazon when the collection launches on August 3rd.

We aren’t sure about all of the products that will be launching, but according to Flawless’s new Instagram account, we can expect to see a new shampoo, conditioner and leave-in conditioner dropping on the 3rd.

The products are all highly moisturizing and are made with ingredients like Brazilian Bacuri oil, Himalayan Moringa oil, and African Shea Butter which, according to Flawless, “promote shine and elasticity.”

Don’t forget to mark your calendars for August 3rd! We’re sure these products will sell out quickly.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: