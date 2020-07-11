When you were picking out your furniture for your patio, you probably took a long time searching for the perfect table-and-chairs set and umbrella. Those are the most exciting patio accessories—maybe with the exception of a fire pit. In crafting a relaxing outdoor area for yourself, you might have forgotten to put a lot of thought into the umbrella stand. How hard can it be to get a reliable stand? If you watched your umbrella come crashing down mid-grilling session, you know that it can be difficult to find a good one. Patio umbrellas are heavy and need a strong base to provide them with support.

That’s why we rounded up this often overlooked product. The best umbrella stands are made out of weather-resistant resin, so they can withstand storms and harsh sunlight. Most stands can adjust to conform to your umbrella column’s diameter, but you will have to look at the specifications on each base to ensure your umbrella will work with that base. They also usually have a base that you can weigh down with brick, sand or water. We’ve got one special pick that has wheels on it, so you can wheel it around to different spots on your patio as the sun moves around in the sky.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. EliteShade Umbrella Base

If you’ve been betrayed by flimsy umbrella stands in the past, this one hopes to gain your trust. This stand promises it won’t tilt at the slightest breeze. The base can be filled with either sand or water. When the base is full, it weighs 50 lbs. That umbrella won’t be tempted to tilt or fall in the locking base. After placing your umbrella pole in, you tighten the base using two hand-turn knobs until your umbrella is standing upright.

2. Shademobile Outdoor Umbrella Stand

This innovative umbrella has wheels on the bottom that allows you to roll around your patio. Once you find the perfect spot for it, you can lock the wheels in place. The bronze umbrella stand goes with most patio decor styles, To make your umbrella super secure, there’s a compartment in the base that you can add extra weight, like rocks or bricks to. When you put your umbrella in, you can adjust the diameter of the stand to fit your umbrella pole base snuggly.

3. Blissun 22lb Patio Market Umbrella Base

The umbrella base might not get all of the attention when you’re showing off your decorated patio, but this base has a lovely decorative pattern in bronze. Made out of rust-free resin, this umbrella stand is made to last for many sunny seasons. The base can be customized to your umbrella column width, thanks to its adjustable piston. If it rains, don’t fret. This umbrella stand is waterproof and also protected from UV rays.