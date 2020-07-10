Let us fill you in a huge secret: Costco isn’t always the best place to score amazing deals on bulk items. Shocking, right? Sure, when it comes to most groceries and larger home items, no one can beat them out. But every once in awhile, someone else gives them a run for their money, and today it’s Ulta. Through July 25, Ulta has top-rated jumbo liters on sale for up to 20 percent off, so if your hair’s taking a hit from pool chlorine and UV rays, it’s the perfect time to stock up on professional hair products to help reverse summer damage at home.

Customer-favorite brands like Redken, Paul Mitchell, and Matrix are majorly discounted, so it’s the perfect time to stock up on these larger-than-life bottles so you never run out of shampoo and conditioner. And some brands are even offering a free bonus gift. You can get some liters for just $20, which should last you for months on end. So, if you haven’t been able to head to the salon during the pandemic, it’s the perfect way to show your locks some TLC until that much-anticipated appointment can happen. You’ll also get free shipping on orders of at least $35, which won’t be hard to do once you put a couple liters in your virtual cart. This deal does not happen often, so don’t lose out on this Costco-worthy deal. Your salon-worthy hair will thank us later.

Redken All Soft Shampoo

With a 4.5 star rating, no doubt this premium shampoo is a fan favorite. It gives your hair some major TLC by cleansing locks and making them silky smooth. If your dry, damaged hair needs serious attention, this will do it.

Paul Mitchell Extra-Body Conditioner

If you have fine hair, this miraculous conditioner will help give volume to lackluster strands. At the same time, it helps repair and prevent damage from blow drying and hot tools.

Matrix Total Results Shampoo

Finally, your search for the perfect purple shampoo is over. If you’re blonde or have silver hair, you can’t not have one of these shampoos around, which helps neutralize hair by removing brassiness. With over 1,000 reviews and 4.4 stars, you can tell it’s a must-have beauty item.

Pureology Hydrate Conditioner

Quench thirsty locks with this intense, vegan conditioner. Jojoba, green tea, and sage strengthens, repairs, and prevents breakage without stripping hair of its natural oils. The formula is safe to use on color-treated hair, too. It comes at a steeper price point, but the almost 1,500 reviews back it up.

Paul Mitchell The Detangler Shampoo

Knotty hair no more! Grape seed oil, carrot extract, and beta-carotene work together to detangle and condition medium to coarse hair with ease. Best of all, it helps protect fragile strands from sun damage.

