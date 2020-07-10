Whether you live in a city and don’t have a car or need to give your back and arms a serious break, carrying groceries is never fun. Schlepping heavy bags down the block can take a toll on your body, so if you need a solution, we’ve found it for you: a rolling grocery cart bag. You may be thinking that you only see older people carrying these around, but they know what they’re doing.

Rolling grocery cart bags are a lifesaver for more than just trips to the grocery store. Use them to carry your little one’s toys to the park, store items in your car, and pack it up with beach essentials. Best of all, when you’re not using them, many neatly fold up so they don’t take up additional space that you don’t have. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best rolling grocery cart bags to make your life a lot easier.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Whitmor Rolling Utility Cart

The last thing you want to do is add to your collection of pantry items, but this collapsible item won’t take up valuable space. This rolling grocery cart bag is easy to assemble and will take the load off your back when making a trip to the grocery store. Made of strong heavy steel, this cart is made to last and the foam handle will feel cushiony against your hands. Keep it in your car so it’s always handy for shopping trips, going to the park, and more.

2. Winkeep Cart

You never know what you’re going to walk out with when you head to the store, even if you have a definitive list in hand. This extra-large rolling grocery shopping cart bag ensures that you have plenty of room for all those spur-of-the-moment buys you can’t just live without. Best of all, it’s ultra lightweight even though it can pack a ton inside. It folds flat for compact storage, and the wheels turn 360 degrees for easy use.

3. dBest Rolling Cart

Carrying groceries or other items has never been easier with this genius rolling grocery shopping cart bag. Available in a wide variety of colors from neutrals to rainbow colors, you can brighten up your shopping routine with one of these innovative carriers. It holds up to 110 pounds of items, so there’s a good chance you’ll have more than plenty of room for all your items. With seven pockets and even a beverage holder, you can stay hydrated while you’re getting your shopping list taken care of.