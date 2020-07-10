LivingShopping Guides

Costco Is Selling Khloé Kardashian’s Favorite Pantry Organizers for a Super Low Price

by

There is one undisputed queen of organization: Khloé Kardashian. Granted, she has unlimited financial resources and a literal team of people to organize her home for her but the girl does know a thing or two when it comes to keeping your kitchen nice and tidy. For example, remember when we rushed to buy all of the great tools she uses in her fridge? Well, she also loves pantry organizers from a brand called OXO and we just discovered that those same organizing containers are majorly discounted at Costco right now.

Khloé Kardashian pantry
Image: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram.

A while back, Khloé shared a look inside her pantry and you can see it’s filled with tons of OXO containers. She uses them to store everything from cereal to nuts and cookies. The cereal containers, in particular, are in stock at Costco right now and the price is almost too good to be true.

cereal containers
Image: OXO.
Buy: Cereal Keeper, 2-pack $19.99
buy it

These containers go for $19.99 a piece at Target so snagging two for the same price is a great deal.

If you want more than just the cereal containers, they’re on sale too, just not at Costco.

Macy’s is having a huge sale right now and one of the most majorly discounted items is — you guessed it — OXO containers. Regularly $13.99, this small container is only $7.19!

small oxo container
Image: OXO.
Buy: Small Container $7.19
buy it

But our favorite deal is this 10-piece set that includes everything you need to get organized.

oxo 10 piece set
Image: OXO.
Buy: Small Container $$99.99
buy it

The set is usually $166 so you’re saving a bundle with this sale.

Sure, we may not have all of the help and resources that Khloé has, but these little containers will definitely help get you a Kardashian-level kitchen on a budget. Happy organizing!

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

Comments

New in Living

View article
Best Outdoor Gas Fire Pits on

Outdoor Gas Fire Pits Are Backyard Must-Haves

Outdoor Gas Fire Pits Are Backyard Must-Haves

View article
best mixing bowl sets with lids

Smart Mixing Bowl Sets with Lids to Make Cooking Simple

Smart Mixing Bowl Sets with Lids to Make Cooking Simple

View article
President's Day Sales

These Retailers Are Offering Black Friday in July Deals That Almost Sound Too Good to Be True

These Retailers Are Offering Black Friday in July Deals That Almost Sound Too Good to Be True

View article
Best Breakfast station toaster oven and

Breakfast Fans Need These All-In-One Morning Stations

Breakfast Fans Need These All-In-One Morning Stations

View article
Le Creuset set

Nordstrom Is Selling Le Creuset Cookware for Up to 40 Percent Off

Nordstrom Is Selling Le Creuset Cookware for Up to 40 Percent Off

View article
Best Wipe Clean Placemats on Amazon

Wipe Clean Placemats That Can Handle Messes

Wipe Clean Placemats That Can Handle Messes

ad