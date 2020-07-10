Costco Is Selling Khloé Kardashian’s Favorite Pantry Organizers for a Super Low Price

There is one undisputed queen of organization: Khloé Kardashian. Granted, she has unlimited financial resources and a literal team of people to organize her home for her but the girl does know a thing or two when it comes to keeping your kitchen nice and tidy. For example, remember when we rushed to buy all of the great tools she uses in her fridge? Well, she also loves pantry organizers from a brand called OXO and we just discovered that those same organizing containers are majorly discounted at Costco right now.

A while back, Khloé shared a look inside her pantry and you can see it’s filled with tons of OXO containers. She uses them to store everything from cereal to nuts and cookies. The cereal containers, in particular, are in stock at Costco right now and the price is almost too good to be true.

These containers go for $19.99 a piece at Target so snagging two for the same price is a great deal.

If you want more than just the cereal containers, they’re on sale too, just not at Costco.

Macy’s is having a huge sale right now and one of the most majorly discounted items is — you guessed it — OXO containers. Regularly $13.99, this small container is only $7.19!

But our favorite deal is this 10-piece set that includes everything you need to get organized.

The set is usually $166 so you’re saving a bundle with this sale.

Sure, we may not have all of the help and resources that Khloé has, but these little containers will definitely help get you a Kardashian-level kitchen on a budget. Happy organizing!

