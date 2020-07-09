If it’s a weekend tradition at your house to whip up a full breakfast first thing in the morning, you know how difficult it is. It might seem easy to deliver eggs, toast, bacon and coffee to the table, but it’s not. You’ve got two different appliances going, two different skillets on the stove and a lot of timers beeping. It’s the multi-tasking and timing Olympics. Most people don’t have diner-worthy set-ups in their kitchens, so sometimes the toast comes out far before the eggs are ready. Or your coffee gets cold before breakfast has started. After your feast is done, you’re left with a lot of clean-up.

Luckily, they’ve invented a special breakfast appliance just for these purposes. There are breakfast stations that combine the toaster oven, a small griddle and a coffee maker all in one. Ideal for compact spaces and for breakfast enthusiasts, this station puts your entire meal in front of you. You don’t have to dash back and forth to different parts of the kitchen to check on things. Plus, it’s a lot less clean-up. Some of our picks have removable griddles, which will save you a lot of dishwashing time.

1. Americana Breakfast Center

This center allows you to brew your coffee, toast your bread and make eggs all at the same time. The coffee maker can produce a total of four cups of coffee and even has a pause feature to keep your coffee hot while the rest of your breakfast finishes cooking. With a 500 watt toaster oven right next door, you can brown your toast to perfection thanks to the 15 minute timer. On top of the toaster sits a 6-in. griddle for making eggs or bacon. The griddle is removable and easy to clean.

2. Courant 3-in-1 Multifunction Breakfast Hub

You can cook up a feast with this breakfast hub. The coffee maker can brew a total of five cups of coffee, so you could whip some grub up for a total of five people. You might want to use this toaster oven even when it isn’t breakfast time. It comes complete with a crumb tray, bake pan and rack, toasting four slices of bread at a time. The griddle is bigger than the other griddles we’ve mentioned. It has a 10-in. diameter and a glass lid, so you can make everything from eggs to small pancakes.

3. SUNPENTOWN Stainless 3-in-1 Breakfast Maker

Made out of long-lasting stainless steel, this breakfast maker can go anywhere with you, from a road trip to an Airbnb or to your kid’s college dorm room. The coffee maker can brew up to four cups of coffee, while the toaster oven with heat-resistant glass can toast or reheat anything you put in there. The griddle can fit multiple eggs as you get your day started off the right way.