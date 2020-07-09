So what if Amazon decided to scrap their annual Amazon Prime mid-summer sale? Many other retailers have stepped up in a big way over the past few months, offering massive discounts and impressive sales on everything from high-end, luxury cookware, like Le Creuset, to patio furniture and decor. And with July now underway, some retailers have launched their Black Friday in July sales, offering deals on dishwear, laptops, appliances, TVs, and more.

What is Black Friday in July?

It’s exactly what you think it is: an early Black Friday sale, taking place in the middle of summer versus the days immediately following Thanksgiving. The sales are pretty wide-ranging, too, with can’t-miss deals on tech and smart home devices at retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy, up to 70 percent off women’s clothing at H&M, half off video games at GameStop, hundreds of dollars in savings on home essentials at JCPenney, and much, much more.

This year, however, will look different — for obvious reasons — but that doesn’t mean the sales won’t be good.

Who’s taking part in this year’s Black Friday in July?

So far, Macy’s, Best Buy, Dell, JCPenney, KitchenAid, and World Market, among others have announced their respective lack Friday in July sales. Some end very soon (as early as tomorrow!) with others spanning nearly the entire month of July.

What sales can we expect?

From furniture and home goods to clothing and tech, this year’s Black Friday in July sales are so expansive, you might just completely forget about Amazon Prime Day (might). Take a look at what each store has to offer, ahead.

Dell

Sale: Dell’s offering deals on laptops, desktops, monitors, and 4K TVs. In fact, their BEST deals are found in the TV department, where you’ll find tons of 4K LED TVs for hundreds of dollars off. Shop Dell’s sale here.

When: Through July 10

GameStop

Sale: Half-off select video games and 20 percent off collectibles. Shop GameStop’s sale here.

When: Through July 11

Gap

Sale: Up to 75 percent off clothings, shoes, accessories, and more. Shop the entire Great Gap Sale here.

When: Through July 11

JCPenney

Sale: Up to 50 percent off select home goods and jewelry, and many summer shoes are on sale for as low as $15, $25, and $30. Plus, use the code 4MORE to score an addition $10 off your order of $50 or more and $20 off orders of at least $75. Shop the entire Power Penney Days sale here.

When: Through July 12

KitchenAid

Sale: Take $100-$150 off select stand mixers, up to 20 percent off select food processors and choppers, and more. Shop the entire KitchenAid sale here.

When: Through July 19

Macy’s

Sale: Save up to 60 percent on select kitchen appliances, clothing, accessories, and more. Shop the entire Macy’s sale here.

When: Through July 13

World Market

Sale: Up to 50 percent off select items storewide, including outdoor furniture, rugs, lighting, dining, and more. Shop the entire World Market sale here.

When: Through July 27

Check out our slideshow of the best places to snag patio furniture below.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.