This is clearly the summer of Le Creuset. We’ve seen sales for the French cookware brand everywhere, from Sur La Table and Williams Sonoma to Costco, Bed Bath & Beyond and, of course, Le Creuset‘s own website. Today, we’re adding Nordstrom to the list, where more than 30 Le Creuset products are up to 40 percent off. We’re talking tea kettles, cocottes, stoneware casserole, and more.

If stainless steel cookware is specifically what you’re looking for, though, skip Nordstrom’s sale and head straight to Le Creuset’s website for their Stainless Steel Cookware Sale where you can save up to 45 percent.

Because it’s unclear when both sales will end, you’ll want to act fast if you want to take advantage of these much lower prices. Take a look at the best deals below, and shop the entire Le Creuset sale at Nordstrom here and the entire Stainless Steel Cookware Sale here.

Nordstrom sale

Tea kettle

Finished with porcelain enamel, this sleek, iconic Le Creuset tea kettle — now 40 percent off — will last you years and years and years…

Stockpot

Marked down nearly $50, this durable 10-quart enameled steel stockpot is stain resistant, dishwasher safe, and even has heat resistant knobs.

Cocotte

Made from cast iron and featuring vintage-inspired scalloped handles, this heart-shaped cocotte locks in every sweet and savory flavor.

Cast iron skillets, cocottes, casseroles, and more.

The price may seem steep, but trust us, this popular 9-inch enamel cast iron skillet is worth every penny thanks to it’s easy-to-use design, from its new helper handle to its enameled finish that does away with the time-consuming task of seasoning the skillet. And did we mention it’s also dishwasher safe for easy cleaning?

Stoneware casserole

Now 20 percent off, Le Creuset’s square stoneware casserole is described as an “all-around star player,” safe for the freezer, microwave, oven, broiler AND dishwasher. It’s all stain-, crack-, and scratch-resistant.

Stainless steel sale

10-piece set

Save nearly $500 on this 10-piece stainless steel set, which includes a 10-inch fry pan, a 2 qt. saucepan, a 4 qt. saucepan, a 3 qt. saute pan, and a 9 qt. stockpot with a deep colander insert.

Stockpot

You’ll save more on this stainless steel stockpot with a colander insert on Le Creuset’s website than at Nordstrom.

Fry pan set

Now $126 off, this stainless steel fry pan set is nonstick, easy to clean, and can be used on both stovetop and in the oven — among other impressive features.

