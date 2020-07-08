So, you’ve just used your mixing bowls to prep your delicious recipe, but now it needs to sit in the fridge or you need it covered. It’s a pain to dirty up another bowl and place the contents into another container, but what if your mixing bowls had perfectly fitted lids to match? The good news is that you can indeed find mixing bowl sets with lids to make your organization dreams come true.

From sleek stainless steel to colorful options that will add some fun to your kitchen cooking routine, you can get these lidded styles in your traditional mixing bowl designs and colors. Instead of wasting precious plastic wrap, these bowls will lids will not only save the earth but save you the stress of finding a lid or covering to fit your mixing bowls. Below, we’ve rounded up the best mixing bowls with lids to make prepping and storing easier.

1. Avacraft Mixing Bowls

This innovative mixing bowl set with lids has built-in pour spouts so it’s easy to transfer liquids into baking pans, blenders, and more without spilling all over your counters or you. The non-slip bottom helps it stay in place so it doesn’t move around while mixing or whisking, and they perfectly nest inside each other so you can save valuable cabinet space.

2. Wildone Mixing Bowls

There’s nothing these mixing bowls with lids can’t do. Eliminate the amount of kitchen accessories you have with this set, which can measure, mix, pour and serve all in one. With different sizes, you’ll have plenty of options to match your recipe. The non-slip bottom ensures it won’t easily slide around the counter, or worse, tip over. Plus, the wide and deep bowls help keep the contents inside instead of on you.

3. KitchenAid Mixing Bowl

The last thing you want to do after spending hours in the kitchen (or even 30 minutes) is having to clean up the mess. Luckily, you can toss these mixing bowls with lids right in the dishwasher and get on with the things you actually want to do. This set of four is also perfect for storing fruits, herbs, and more before using to cook or bake. The durable, lightweight construction will last for years to come and these bowls nest together for compact storage.