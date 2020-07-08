Add a little something extra to the walls of your child’s bedroom, nursery, toy room or even your hallway with wall decals. Instead of going through the trouble of trying to paint or stencil onto the walls, peel-and-stick decals are a more economical and removable option. If you get tired of the decals after a few years, you can always take them down without having to redesign the entire room. Decals can also fill large blank space walls in your home. Instead of buying a massive work of art, you can stick a motivational phrase or even some polka dots. You don’t need to take any extra steps to put these decals on your wall. You simply peel them off the sticker sheet and place them where you want them on the wall. It’s relatively painless compared to the alternatives.

We found the best peel-and-stick wall decals for you. Among our picks are two very different sets of dots that’ll add some whimsy to your child’s room. The dots are eye-catching and will elevate the room. Our last pick has a variety of motivational phrases, which also work well in children’s rooms or even your bathroom mirror.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Easy Peel + Stick Gold Wall Decal Dots

Add a fun, shiny element to your child’s nursery or bedroom. This set of peel-and-stick dots can create fun patterns on the walls. You get four sheets, which is enough dots to cover an entire wall. The dots are easy to remove off the sheet and have adhesive on the back, but the adhesive won’t ruin the wall paint. The set comes in a variety of dot colors, ranging from gold (pictured) to light blue.

2. RoomMates Just Dots Peel & Stick Wall Decals

Perfect for your child’s playroom or nursery, these dots pack a vibrant punch. The set includes 31 decals with dots of a minimum of four sizes. The dots come in all of the colors of the rainbow. You can even stack them on top of each other to create a layered look throughout the room. They come on a sticker sheet, so you just peel them off carefully and put them on the wall. The dots aren’t so sticky that you can’t reposition them later, though.

3. Paper Riot Co. Wall Decor

If you want a motto or mantra in your child’s room, check out this set. There are plenty of phrases available in various styles, including “Adventure Awaits,” “Dare to Dream,” and “Be Brave.” There are also snowflakes and peonies decal sets. You can stick these on mirrors, doors, walls and virtually any smooth surface. It won’t leave behind any sticky residue.