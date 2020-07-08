The person who said “Don’t cry over spilt milk” probably didn’t see very many cups knocked over at their kitchen table. A glass of milk or water cascading over your kitchen table right in the middle of the meal is always dramatic. No matter how calmly you try to handle it. There’s the rush to get the paper towels. The scramble to save the remaining food from the beverage. And, you need to soothe the perpetrator of the spillage. Don’t add “remove soaked placemats from the table” to that list.

Wipe clean placemats are what they sound like. You just need to wipe them down with a damp cloth after spills or your usual amount of after-dinner crumbs. They’re usually made out of PVC or plastic. Two of our picks are heat-resistant, so they won’t melt under the pressure of hot dishes and will protect your table from heat damage. The best wipe clean placemats are also stylish. They aren’t always in garish bright colors or don’t look like kids placemats. We picked out classy color combinations that’ll look nice on your table every night. The placemat sets we selected come with either four or six placemats.

1. DOLOPL Store Placemats

Wipe your child and partner’s leftover crumbs straight off the placemat and wash it off with a damp cloth. Made out of PVC, these elegant gray-and-white patterned placemats have both substance and style. A splash of sauce won’t ruin them, and they can protect your table and hold warm dishes up to 80 degree Fahrenheit. With this set, you get a total of six placemats.

2. CraftyCrocodile Clear Placemat Set of 4

You won’t feel anything watching your kids spill on these clear plastic placemats. These placemats are easy to clean and wipe off. You’re able to admire your kitchen table underneath these transparent mats. It won’t be obscured by a colorful placemat. With this set, you get four placemats. You’ll need to peel off the protective film on each mat before setting the table.

3. BeChen Plastic Placemats

Made out of PVC, these non-fading, heat-resistant placemats are also non-slip. That means you don’t have to watch your child struggle to eat their dinner while the placemat slips and slides with the plate. The woven placemats might leak liquid through to the table, so you will still have to run for a wash cloth if someone spills. There are fourteen vibrantly colored placemats available.