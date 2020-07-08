These days, we need all the zen we can get but it can be overwhelming to shop for multiple things — and do they even work? One thing you can’t deny that instantly makes you feel like you’re at a spa any time you want is a humidifier. To make things even better, what if you could have one that also is an aromatherapy device and a nightlight? The good news is that you most definitely can get a humidifier nightlight to make your life easier.

Humidifiers are great to moisten the air, so if it’s stuffy inside, it can help create a more comfortable atmosphere. And if you want to create a calming environment, one that has essential oils can help relax you during a stressful day or help you wind down at night. To top things off, the nightlight is handy to use if you want dim lighting without turning on a blinding room light. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best humidifier nightlights to make life less stressful.

1. Fridababy Nightlight

To take things one step further, this innovative humidifier nightlight also features a diffuser, so you make the nursery room smell lovely with essential oils. This 3-in-1 design allows you to save precious countertop space and makes it convenient to carry with you from room to room or while traveling. This cool mist humidifier runs up to 12 hours without refilling it, and you can control the level of output as well. The auto stop feature shuts it off once it’s run out of water.

2. Movtip Portable Humidifier

If you’re a light sleeper, this ultra quiet humidifier nightlight is what you need. Super compact, this device is great for travel or setting on your desk at work. This USB humidifier just uses one button to control everything, so you won’t have to worry about complicated features. It also has an auto shut-off feature so you can have peace of mind that it will turn off once it’s run out of water. Note that this version is not made for essential oil use.

3. Pure Enrichment Humidifier

This cute cloud-shaped humidifier nightlight is the perfect option to add to your baby’s nursery. You won’t hear a peep out of this super quiet machine, so baby won’t wake up from their nap. Your little one will be mesmerized by the eight different colors, and it will hold enough water to use it up to 24 hours. The powerful mist output allows you to customize the flow to suit your baby’s needs.