No kitchen is complete without a handy mixing bowl set, but not all are created the same. Some are stainless, some are ceramic, and some could be glass. The option you choose is really up to your needs and style preference, but as long as they’re durable, you’ll be good to go.

A mixing bowl set will ideally come with at least three bowls so you have plenty on hand to use at the same time. There’s nothing worse than having to pull out a plastic container or regular size bowl that’s way too small in the midst of baking or cooking. Prevent that problem with these best mixing bowl sets below.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. OXO Mixing Bowls

A chef’s worst nightmare is putting hours of work into a recipe and accidentally spilling the entire thing on the floor. These non-skid bottoms will keep the bowls in place so they don’t slide around, and the grippable sides ensure it stays in your hand when you’re holding it. The three cheery colors will brighten up your kitchen, and they nest inside of each other for compact storage.

2. Nordic Ware Bowls

If you want mixing bowls that are a bit more design-friendly, then these beautiful and colorful bowls will do the trick. Four bowls in different sizes give you plenty of options to work with and they fit inside each other perfectly so they don’t take up all your cabinet space when not in use. From mixing and prepping to storing, these multipurpose bowls will save the day.

3. Regiller Bowls

If you really want to feel like a pro baker or chef at home, then you’ll need to add these sleek stainless steel mixing bowls into your kitchen arsenal. These aren’t your standard stainless bowls though: The silicone bottom ensures they’ll stay put so you can prevent accidents in the kitchen. Five bowls of all different sizes gives you plenty to work with at once.