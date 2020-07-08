Sure, picking up treats from the bakery is easy and can be tasty, but there’s nothing as satisfying as whipping up desserts right at home. They’re made with love after all, and you can’t buy that at the store. There are a few tools that’ll make your experience in the kitchen a lot easier, so if you don’t have them on hand, you just might not want to bake. One of the most important items to have, aside from a durable mixer, are mixing bowls in a variety of sizes.

The best mixing bowls are more than just a vessel to stir up your creations. These days, you can even get mixing bowls with airtight lids, so if you need something to sit in the fridge, like dough, nothing will escape from the inside (and nothing else will ruin your dough). They’re also a great item to use for leftovers or when you’re making big batches for a picnic or family dinner. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best mixing bowls to make cooking and baking a cinch.

1. Cuisinart Mixing Bowls

From leftover storage to prepping, these professional-grade mixing bowls are a must for anyone, no matter your skill level. The sleek stainless steel design will go with any kitchen, and the lids will eliminate the need to use single-use plastic. Not to mention, these bowls are also dishwasher and freezer safe.

2. Kitchen Aid Bowls

Cooking and baking doesn’t have to be so serious, so add a dose of fun with these blue mixing bowls. These kitchen must-haves are also ultra functional: The matching lids ensure that food inside stays fresh and it makes it easy to identify what’s inside quickly. They’re dishwasher safe and store inside each other so they don’t take up much space when they’re not in use.

3. Fine Dine Mixing Bowls

If kitchen space is tight (or even if it’s not), these nesting mixing bowls will take the chaos out of storing bulky bowls in your cabinets. Plus, they come with airtight lids so you don’t have to transport items inside into a different leftovers container. That way, you save time on doing extra dishes too. This set of five comes with all different sizes.