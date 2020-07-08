Sometimes, you never know how hard or easy something is to do until you actually try it — especially when it comes to cooking. Some things look like it takes a pro to master it, but in reality, it takes no knowledge whatsoever. One of those things that’s a cinch to do at home is making fresh tortillas for dinner. With the help of a smart tortilla maker, you can quickly whip up enough for days.

There’s nothing like a fresh tortilla, and because it takes virtually no time to make them from scratch, why bother buying from the store? All you need to do is insert a ball of masa into the tortilla maker, press it down, and you’ll soon have a crunchy, flavorful tortilla in no time. You’ll get even tortillas too, so they’re perfectly cooked throughout. Below, we’ve rounded up the best tortilla makers for delicious dinners at home.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Imusa Tortilla Press

You won’t have to use your entire arm strength to use this tortilla maker. The leverage is easy to use so you can actually enjoy the process. It’s made of aluminum and the 8-inch size makes for the perfect sized tortillas to fit all your favorite fillings inside. All you need to do is insert the dough, press, and you’ll have fresh tortillas before you know it.

2. Victoria Tortilla Press

If you’re a tortilla lover, then this heavy-duty tortilla maker is what you need for years of tortilla making to come. The reinforced design has an improved base and handle for better resistance, and the cast iron is made to withstand ultra high temperatures for more even cooking. Now, it’s easier than ever to get restaurant-quality meals at home.

3. Norpro Tortilla Maker

The last thing you want to do after spending an hour cooking is cleaning everything up. This handy tortilla maker takes care of that problem as it’s easy to use: Simply wipe down with a damp paper towel or cloth, and it’ll be good as new. To top things off, this machine even comes with a recipe, so if you don’t have one, you can get to cooking right away.