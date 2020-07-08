When it comes to stocking your medicine cabinet, you don’t have a ton of room to spare. So, the best option is to fill it with multi-purpose products that take care of your body from head-to-toe. To treat dry, cracked, and irritated skin, you need an all-purpose balm and ointment that will show your hands, nails, elbows and more some serious TLC.

All-purpose balms are a must to also carry in your purse and by your nightstand for an intense overnight treatment, especially when it’s colder outside. The beauty of these powerful balms is that they’re most often natural, so you don’t have to worry about any harsh chemicals that could irritate your skin even more. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best all-purpose balms to finally take care of those ravaged cuticles, dry hands, and more.

1. The Honest Company Balm

When it comes to all things natural, you can never go wrong with this trusted brand. Made for sensitive skin, this gentle and organic all-purpose balm and ointment manages to soothe and heal cracked elbows, heels, and more without causing any more harm. It’s hypoallergenic and even comes in a bigger size so you won’t run out of it as quickly.

2. Ora’s Amazing Herbal Balm

Why have five different lotions for each part of your body if you could just have one? This all-purpose balm and ointment takes care of it all — from painful scrapes to baby bottoms that need some attention after a diaper rash. Slowly infused with herbs, it uses natural elements so you can rest assured you’re only using safe ingredients on your skin.

3. Puriya All-Purpose Balm

If essential oils are your go-to remedy for anything, then you’ll need to add this all-purpose balm and ointment to your beauty routine right now. Made with tea tree oil, eucalyptus oil, and lavender oil, this wonder balm can even help relieve skin from irritations and skin conditions.