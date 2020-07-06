It’s easy for a makeup bag or drawer to get cluttered. Just think about all of those impulse eyeliner or lipstick purchases. What about that metallic eyeshadow palette that has been gathering foundation dust for years because you’re saving it for the right occasions? It’s probably time to go through your makeup stash, but once you’re done, you should rethink how you organize your makeup.

Instead of putting your makeup into a drawer, which ultimately becomes an abyss full of unused products, get a makeup organizer. These durable acrylic organizers sit on top of your bathroom counter or vanity. They’re transparent, so you can see every single one of your foundations, perfumes and lipsticks right in front of you. But what if some lipstick is at the back of your organizer, and you forget about it? That won’t happen with these rotating organizers. You can turn them as you get ready and put foundations with foundations and blushes with blushes.

The best 360-degree makeup organizers have layers upon layers of adjustable shelves, so you can customize each organizer to your needs. The organizers are easy to put together, ensuring you won’t be bent over instructions feeling puzzled and frustrated. Check out our three picks below.

1. Awenia Makeup 360-Degree Rotating Organizer

You can put all of your cosmetics in one place with this 7-layer makeup organizer. If you have quite the makeup collection, this organizer might be your best bet. It claims to store up to 63 bottles and brushes, including perfume. You can adjust the heights of the different layers of the rack to customize it to your needs. The acrylic organizer from Awenia is durable and has an anti-slip bottom, so your makeup rack stays in place. It’s available in clear or purple.

2. Jerrybox 360 Degree Rotation Makeup Organizer

The Jerrybox 360 has a clean design that will fit in with any bathroom decor. The 7-layer organizer is height-adjustable, so you can squeeze all of your perfumes, foundations and skincare products into one place. This makeup organizer may be tall, but it is compact. It won’t take up all of your limited bathroom counter space. The rotational organizer spins silently—with no squeaks—and is sturdy. It’s also washable and easy to assemble.

3. Tranquil Abode Rotating Makeup Organizer

This rotating organizer from Tranquil Abode is adjustable and comes with clear directions on how to build it. You won’t be scratching your head while trying to put the acrylic organizer together. The top row gives you plenty of space for your lipsticks, brushes and other small cosmetics. The tall organizer, with its multi-layer construction, will help streamline your morning routine.