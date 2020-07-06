LivingShopping Guides

Target Is Selling School Supplies Starting at 25 Cents

Fresh off the Fourth, we’re switching out of “vacation mode” and tapping right back into the real world. And top of mind? Back to school shopping. Believe it or not, we’re just a month or so out from the kiddos heading back to school (whatever that might look like), and we can almost guarantee yours are also in desperate need of new school supplies. That’s where Target’s school supplies sale comes in.

Going on now, Target’s school supplies sale is — and we hardly ever say this about a school sale — actually incredible. So incredible, supplies start at 25 cents, with many marked down up to more than 50 percent off. And the sales includes virtually everything the kids will need this upcoming school year, from 24-count crayons (50 cents), colored pencils (65 cents), and folders (starting at 50 cents) to $1 off markers, 20 percent off scissors, glue starting at 40 cents, and much more.

Target’s school supplies sale ends July 11, so act fast — because these prices likely won’t be this low again leading up to the first day of classes.

Take a look at the best school supplies deals ahead, and shop the entire sale here.

25 cent rulers

Image: Target.

Nearly half off rulers? Grab a couple.

Buy: Up&Up 12-Inch Wood Ruler $0.25
buy it

35 cent crayons

Image: Target.

This 24-pack of Up&Up crayons is more than 70 percent off.

Buy: Up&Up Crayons Classic Colors $0.35
buy it

50 cent glue sticks

Image: Target.

They’re Elmer’s, they’re washable, and they’re nearly 60 percent off.

Buy: Elmer's Washable Glue Sticks $0.50
buy it

50 cent folders

Image: Target.

Originally 75 cents each, these plastic, two-pocket Up&Up folders come in several colors, including this hot pink hue.

Buy: Up&Up 2-Pocket Plastic Folder $0.50
buy it

65 cent markers

Image: Target.

Can you believe this 10-pack of washable markers used to be $3.29?

Buy: Up&Up Markers Broad Tip Washable $0.65
buy it
Image: Target.

You can also pick up a 10-pack of fine tips markers for 65 cents.

Buy: Up&Up Fine Tip Washable Markers $0.65
buy it

99 cent pens

Image: Target.

Save 50 cents on this 10-pack of BIC ballpoint pens.

Buy: BIC Xtra Life Ballpoint Pens $0.99
buy it

99 cent colored pencils

Image: Target.

This Crayola 12-count is nearly half off.

Buy: Crayola Colored Pencils $0.99
buy it

