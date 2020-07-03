Oprah’s Favorite Sneaker Brand Is Having a Can’t-Miss Fourth of July Sale

If Oprah loves it, we’re guaranteed to love it. So, when we found out last spring that Oprah’s favorite sneakers are Vionic sneakers, we were quick to snag our own pair. Why are they so great? Three reasons: They’re comfy, they’re chic, and — well — Oprah loves ’em. Need we say more? Now, the shoe brand is having a massive Fourth of July sale on everything from their sneakers and sandals to their flats, mules, and more.

Vionic’s Red, White & Shoe! sale boasts 40 percent off more than 230 pairs of shoes, so you’re bound to find something you like. The sale also includes a few flash sales, including 50 percent their Harissa sandals. Oprah‘s favorite? Vionic’s slip-on sneakers, which are included in the sale. “[They’re] designed to hug arches and support natural alignment with an orthotic insert. They’re super comfortable,” she raved in 2017.

What’s more, many of Vionic’s shoes come with the American Podiatric Medical Association’s Seal of Acceptance, making them fantastic for your feet.

But less talking, more shopping. Take a look at some of our favorites below, and shop the entire Vionic Fourth of July sale here.

Maya Active Sneaker

On your feet all day? These lightweight sneakers feature Advanced Motion system technology, making them supportive and comfortable.

Savannah Flat

These stylish flats are made with leather and suede, and they’re available in several eye-catching prints.

Blaire Heeled Sandal

These three-inch Blaire mod block sandals pair well with virtually everything.

Codie Casual Sneaker

Your daily walks could use these sleek sneakers.

Colleen Sandal

Get ’em in coral, get ’em in black; whatever hue you choose, just get these adjustable scrappy sandals.

