You’ve got a few friends over, and you’re having a lot of fun on your outdoor patio. You’re laughing, and the kids are running around outside. Slowly, as the sun goes down, you start to get kind of chilly, but you don’t want the party to stop yet. It’s not meant to be, though. The cold sets in, the kids start whining and then everyone heads home. If you’ve got a fire to huddle around as the sun goes away, you can stay outside for longer. Outdoor gas fire pits can make the chill a little more tolerable and increase the length of your gatherings—without any of the smoke of a wood-burning fire. They use propane gas, so you don’t have to say “white rabbits” at all. The smoke will never shift your way, because there will be no smoke.

Outdoor gas fire pits aren’t only great for having people over, though. You can just light up your fire pit anytime you want. Maybe you’re having a romantic moment with your partner or your kids have a hankering for some s’mores. The fire pit will become a staple of your weekend nights. We’ve rounded up the best outdoor gas fire pits for you. Check out our three picks below.

1. U-MAX Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit Table

Unlike other propane gas fire tables, this one comes with a wind guard to keep the flame under control. You still get a blast of heat on chilly evenings but without having to watch the flame too closely. This elegant table is made of durable rattan and powder-coated aluminum. To start up this table with 50,000 BTU heat, you simply press a button. The propane tank is sold separately. It’s available in a 44 in. size (pictured) or a 32 in. size.

2. Bond Manufacturing Firebowl Column

This tall fire pit sits higher than most other fire pits. It’s s’mores-making height, and it will warm you on chilly nights. It sits a little higher than chair height. The fire column is made out of lightweight envirostone and is coated, so it won’t fade if it’s left in sunlight. The stainless steel burner, which has 40,000 BTU heat, is concealed by some stylish lava rocks. Underneath the pit, there’s room for a 20 lb. propane tank.

3. Outland Living 36-Inch Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Table

This elegant fire pit is just ready for entertaining. The square table works as a centerpiece in a group of patio furniture or can be set up between two chairs. Made out of an extra durable wicker and powder coated aluminum frame, the table is a piece of furniture that you’ll get a lot of use out of. With the fire pit, you get a 3-ft. hose with regulator, 8 mm black tempered glass tabletop and a 15.5-lb. arctic ice decorative glass rock set. It comes in espresso brown or slate gray.