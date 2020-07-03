When the weather is pleasant, all you want to do is go outside and enjoy the splendor that is your backyard. You can smell the fresh air, admire your flourishing flower garden and get some much-needed Vitamin D. Don’t forget your sunscreen, though. Rattan furniture sets might be the thing you need to take your patio to the next level.

Rattan furniture is the most durable and low-maintenance of the patio furniture. Plus, it looks stylish. That’s rare for something that’s considered practical. You can leave it out in the rain, and it’ll be fine. You might still want to bring the cushions in, though, or they’ll be damp for a day or so. The sets are easy to assemble to boot.

We rounded up the best rattan garden furniture for you. These sets usually include two chairs and a table, so that’s essentially all you need to have a cocktail outdoors or enjoy your coffee with a book. Our picks all feature tables that have glass tabletops, which makes the table more elegant and provides you a sturdy surface to place any beverages. The sets are fan-favorites and can match any outdoor decor style.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Devoko Patio Furniture

With this set, you get two sturdy chairs and a little patio table that is large enough to hold drinks and appetizers. The chairs and the bottom of the table are made out of brown rattan and a steel frame. On top of the table, there’s a layer of glass. There’s a set of stylish gray sponge cushions that are comfy enough that you won’t notice discomfort while you’re sitting on them all night long. This set can survive any unexpected storms.

2. Homall 4-Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set

Made out of steel and rattan wicker, this outdoor furniture set includes one double sofa, two single sofas and a table with tempered glass. The stylish set is perfect for large families or people who host friends often. The sofas come with cushions stuffed with comfortable sponge. The sets come in brown and beige, brown and red, brown and blue and brown and beige.

3. Walsunny 3-Piece Patio Set

Why stay seated in a boring chair when you can rock back and forth instead? Made out of synthetic resin wicker, these chairs are sturdy and comfortable. The set also comes with a glass top rattan table. In addition to being weather-resistant, the chairs and table are UV-resistant, so they won’t fade in the sun. The cushion pillowcases unzip and are washable.