Whether you want in on the full brow trend or want to fill in some sparse areas on your brows, you’re probably on the prowl for an effective eyebrow pencil. These handy tools can add definition to your brows, but you need the right one. Some eyebrow pencils have a heavier color load, so you’ll be able to see the powder on your brows from 10 feet away. Those pencils don’t give you the natural and precise coverage that you need. That’s why we rounded up the best eyebrows pencils for you.

These aren’t the eyebrow pencils that you’re picturing, though. All of our picks are mechanical pencils, so there’s no pencil sharpener required. You simply roll them up when you start running low. These pencils have tips that have been shaped in teardrops and other shapes to give you the best application possible. You’re able to outline, fill in and, in one case, able to draw in tiny hairs to fill in gaps in your eyebrows. The pencils all have spoolie brushes at the other end for blending. Our picks come in a variety of shades, so you should be able to find one that matches your skin tone and brow color.

1. Maybelline Total Temptation Eyebrow Definer Pencil

This Maybelline eyebrow pencil has a special teardrop-shaped tip, so you can define your eyebrows with precision. The brush works to outline and then fill in the brows. Because this is a mechanical pencil, you won’t have to do any sharpening. On the other end of the brush, there’s a spoolie brush for blending. There are four shades available, ranging from blonde to deep brown.

2. L’Oreal Paris Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil

With this mechanical eyebrow pencil, you’re able to fill in gaps in your brows. This pencil does more than shade. The tip is so ultra-fine that you can actually draw on little hairs on your brows. When you’re all done, you can use the spoolie brush on the other end to define the shape of your eyebrows. The mechanical pencil comes in seven different shades, ranging from blonde to soft black.

3. ETUDE HOUSE Eyebrow Pencil

This mechanical eyebrow pencil from Etude House doesn’t just define and shape your brows. It has Vitamin E as an ingredient, meaning that the pencil will come on smooth and nourish your eyebrows. With a light color payoff, this eye pencil gives you natural-looking brows. It’s also resistant to heat, so it won’t melt off in the summer. There are seven different shades to browse.