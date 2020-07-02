You would think that getting smooth, even mascara would be easy, but it’s actually a challenge. If you want that big lash look, you usually get a side of flaking and clumping. Brittle mascaras that clump are annoying to fix. You end up spending more time fixing your lashes than you did applying your few coats of mascara. That’s one of the reasons why so many people are turning to lash extensions, but those are an expensive habit. There are good mascaras out there. We searched for the best volumizing mascara and came up with a few reliable options for you.

As a hard-working mom, you deserve a mascara that won’t let you down. Sometimes, it might be the only makeup you put on, so you want it to highlight one of your best features—your eyes—instead of distracting with smudged mascara. Among the three mascaras we picked, one offers 10 times the volume of your natural lashes, while another comes in multiple colors. Not everyone loves black mascara after all. Brown mascara works better with certain skin tones and eye colors. All of our picks promise to give you big, smooth lashes.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara

Clumps, flakes and smudges shouldn’t be a side-effect of getting big, long lashes. This mascara promises to give you a full fan of lashes that’ll look stunning from far away and up close. 98 percent of buyers said that their lashes looked longer. The mascara brush has 200 soft and flexible bristles, which is why your lashes get individually coated. And don’t worry if you get caught in the rain, the mascara is waterproof.

2. Maybelline Volum Express The Falsies Mascara

Your lashes will look so big that people might think they’re fake—but they’re real. This washable mascara will give you dramatic clump-free mascara. Your lashes will look fuller, but there won’t be any gaps between your lashes. This mascara uses a spoon brush and fiber-infused formula to create big lashes. Plus, they’re model approved. Supermodel Gigi Hadid starred in a campaign for this Maybelline mascara.

3. Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara

This mascara from Covergirl promises to give you ten times the volume with just a few swipes of the mascara wand. You won’t have to worry about missing a few lashes with this cruelty-free mascara. It’ll coat all of them. You can get this mascara in several shades of black and brown and in waterproof or regular formula. It’s available in a one-pack, two-pack or a kit that includes a lash primer.