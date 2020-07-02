Another day, another Le Creuset sale — and we’re far from mad at it. Yesterday, we reported the Sur La Table sale with Le Creuset cookware up to 55 percent off. Today, we’re heading straight to the source, Le Creuset’s website, where several of their popular sets are marked down hundreds of dollars.

While we aren’t sure how long Le Creuset will host this sale, we do know that if you’ve ever wanted to own your own set of the French cookware brand’s stoneware pieces or stainless steel cookware, today’s the day to finally invest in pieces that’ll last you a lifetime.

“It’s like, do you really wanna buy a $50 piece of something over and over again, or do you wanna invest in something and know that you’re gonna have it for a long time?” Nate Collier, Le Creuset’s director of marketing and communications, told Eater. “As that sentiment is growing more, even at the younger end of the consumer spectrum, we feel confident that people will recognize the quality in the lifetime guarantee.”

Ahead, we’ve gathered what’s left of the sale. In other words, act fact(!) because these marked-down items are already selling out, including the six-piece and five-piece signature sets. Good luck!

9-piece set

Currently $230 off, this nine-piece mixed-material set includes the 5 1/2-qt. round Dutch oven, 8-qt. stockpot, 2-qt. stainless steel saucepan, 10-inch nonstick fry pan, Heritage 4-qt. rectangular casserole, and the Craft Series utensil set.

5-piece stainless steel set

Save nearly $250 on this set that includes a 10-inch fry pan, a 3-qt. saucepan, and a 7-qt. stockpot. Or, get the 7-piece stainless steel set for $400 (versus $735) or the 10-piece for nearly half-off at $560 (versus $1,045).

Stainless steel fry pans

These nonstick stainless steel fry pans can be used on stovetop or in the oven. Win-win.

Stainless steel stockpot with colander insert

This 9-quart stockpot is not only great for boiling vegetables and simmering soup, but making pasta is also so much easier thanks to the colander insert.

Grill pan

With a surface that’s four-times stronger and easy-to-clean, what’s not to like? You can also pick up the Toughened Nonstick PRO rectangular griddle pan for $100.

Stainless steel braiser

“Le Creuset tri-ply stainless steel features a full aluminum core that extends up the sides of the pan and all the way to the rim for full, quick and even heat distribution,” the product description states.

