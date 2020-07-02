Walmart Is Turning Their Parking Lots Into Drive-In Movie Theaters

When movie theaters shut their doors in March at the start of the pandemic, pop-up drive-in movie theaters took their place. And while we all thought that’d be a temporary move, traditional movie theaters have struggled to reopen as confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to increase. In response, Walmart has stepped in, announcing that starting August, they’re turning 160 store parking lots into drive-in movie theaters.

“Starting in August at select Walmart stores, we’re partnering with Tribeca and rolling out the red carpet for drive-in movie premieres, complete with car-side popcorn and soda service,” Walmart tweeted yesterday. With Tribeca on their side, they already have 320 family-friendly showings through October.

On Walmart’s website, the drive-ins are described as “safe” and “socially distanced”; and according to the Hollywood Reporter, the screenings will feature appearances from stars, and concessions will be delivered to vehicles. Attendees can also order drive-in essentials for curbside pickup prior to the start of the movie.

“Drive-ins have been a signature program for Tribeca since we started the Tribeca Film Festival 19 years ago after 9/11,” Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival Co-Founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal said in a statement. “But now, the Tribeca Drive-In is much more than a fun, retro way to see movies — it’s one of the safest ways for communities to gather. We are thrilled to partner with Walmart to bring more people together around the shared cinematic experiences that Tribeca is known for.”

Tribeca is no stranger to drive-in theaters. They’ve been hosting them across the country amid the pandemic, including in Nassau County and Bronx, New York; Arlington, Texas; Pasadena, California; and Miami, Florida.

