Going from work (or home) to the gym can be stressful, especially if you need to bring a separate set of clothes. Your gym clothes probably vary wildly from your regular wardrobe, so you have to double-check your list twice that you have a sports bra, your shoes and a pair of socks. If you forget any of those items, you’ll be woefully unprepared to run on the treadmill or for your barre class.

Gym bags are kind of like go-bags. You want a reliable duffle that can store everything you need. You’re also probably going to bag it to the brim, so the stitching of the bag needs to be reinforced and durable. The best gym bags for women that we picked out fit those two requirements while adding a few added bonuses.

Two of our picks have separate shoe compartments, so you aren’t forced to mix dirty gym shoes with clean clothes. They also have a wet compartment for those sweat-drenched clothes from spin class. Those additions might seem luxurious, but that’s just what you should expect from your duffle nowadays. Because we don’t like to sacrifice style or substance, these bags are also stylish. You’ll enjoy carrying these around.

1. Ultimate Gym Bag 2.0

The name of this gym bag isn’t wrong. FocusGear was really thinking about everything a gym bag should be when they were designing this. This bag has one big main pocket, two wet pockets, one long pocket for sweaty shoes and two drink pockets. There are a total of 10 compartments, so you have more pockets than you might even need. The teal bag has a water-resistant bottom in case you place it in water accidentally. There are two sizes available, small (pictured) or medium.

2. Boost Sports Gym Bag

This durable bag has five pockets, including a main compartment, shoe pocket, wet pocket, a small pocket for your phone and a side pocket. The zippers on the outside of the bag are prominent, ensuring you don’t waste time fumbling around trying to find them. With multiple straps, you can either carry this like a purse or wear it crossbody, depending on how much you’re lugging to the gym. It comes in pink (pictured), black, blue, gray and purple.

3. PUMA Evercat Dispatch Womens Duffel

If you want a gym bag that’s both chic and practical, this one from Puma is a great pick. The bright and shiny copper logo adds an unexpected pop of color to this black bag. Made out of durable and thick polyester, this bag can survive being shoved into gym lockers and thrown in the back of the car. There’s an interior pocket for your phone and other valuables. There are also gray/coral and black/pink options available.