Whether you like cooking or not, everyone needs to have a few basic kitchen staples to make any meal you prep a lot easier. Aside from a good set of pots and pans, knives, and plates, you’ll want something to make meat prepping easier. When weighing specific amounts, you’ll need to have a handy kitchen scale.

Kitchen scales are small in size, so they don’t take up a lot of space if you leave them on your countertop, and if you store them away, they are often slim in size so it won’t take up your entire pantry. It’s important to have the perfect measurements when cooking or else the ingredient ratios can be off. Below, we’ve rounded up the best kitchen scales to make you a pro chef at home.

1. Etekcity Kitchen Scale

Whether you’re a pro or just cooking at home, this kitchen scale will make cooking a breeze and a lot tastier. This high quality scale will weigh up to 11 pounds and has a backlight display so it’s easy to read. It even includes water and milk measurement modes for convenience. The small profile makes it easy to store away.

2. Greater Good Scale

This innovative kitchen scale does it all. It measures in grams and ounces so you have full versatility. It’s easy to read so you don’t have to squint from afar and it holds up to 11 pounds, so you can put just about any ingredient on it. Best of all, it’s super accurate and has sleek looks that will match your kitchen’s decor.

3. Ozeri Kitchen Scale

If you don’t want to sacrifice style or a pop of color when it comes to your kitchen appliances, then you’ve come to the right place. This high style kitchen scale works just as great as it looks. It runs on batteries so you don’t have to worry if you don’t have access to power or if the power goes out. It cleans up easily and is a breeze to store away.