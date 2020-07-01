Dull scissors are the worst enemy of a sewing enthusiast. Whether you’re designing your kids’ costumes for trick-or-treating or making something special for yourself, you’ve got to do a lot of pattern cutting. A dull pair of scissors can make the fabric fray, force you to make some uneven cuts or hurt your hands. By investing in a new pair of scissors, you’re saving yourself some hand soreness and your fabric from bad cuts. We rounded up the best sewing scissors for you.

Effective sewing scissors should slice through fabric like warm butter. It should be nearly effortless. In order for that to happen, your scissors need to be well-made and sharp. Two of our picks claim that they can slice through more than 15 layers of fabric at a time, so you shouldn’t be holding onto a pair that can barely get through one layer. Left-handed people don’t need to worry about getting a special pair. The scissors on this list are all made for both right- and left-handed sewers. And if you’re getting sick of cutting by hand, you could skip the manual options and get some electric scissors to do the heavy lifting for you.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. SINGER Heavy Duty Bent Sewing Scissors

You can’t go wrong with SINGER, the king of sewing machines. The 8.5 in. scissors are made out of tempered stainless steel, ensuring that they’re long-lasting and sharp. Designed to give you a smooth cut, the scissors can cut through 15 layers of polyester and cotton fabric at once. These ergonomic scissors are made so both left-handed and right-handed people can use them.

2. Pink Power Electric Fabric Scissors

If you get sore hands from cutting with sewing scissors, check out this modern option. These bright pink electric scissors can slice through leather, carpet, metal and any fabric you put in front of them. The scissors weigh less than 1 lb., so you won’t tire from controlling them. The set comes with two blades, one charger and one lithium ion battle. You can get one to two hours of use out of the scissors before recharging them.

3. LIVINGO Premium Tailor Scissors

Cutting through fabric will be a breeze with these sharp sewing scissors. Made out of high-density stainless steel, this pair can cut through 16 layers of fabric at once. Those rainbow blades are eye-catching, but they’re also practical. LIVINGO’s scissors are coated with titanium, which means they are protected from rust and adhesive. The soft handle is designed to be used by right- and left-handers. The scissors are available in two different sizes.