Whether you reach for the tweezers several times a month or go and get your eyebrows professionally waxed or threaded, it’s a painful routine. Both methods of eyebrow hair removal involve ripping your little hairs out of your face. There was no way that was going to be pain-free. Now, you just grit your teeth and hope your eyebrow waxer rips that hot wax off fast. The catchphrase “beauty is pain” doesn’t ring true anymore though. Enter: The eyebrow razor. It is exactly what it sounds like. It removes those pesky little hairs and it’s similar to shaving your legs.

The process is painless. You put a little oil or shaving cream around your brows, pull your skin tight before you shave with the razor. We personally recommend watching some videos before attempting this. You’ll need to have a light touch when shaving that delicate area around your eyes. The best eyebrow razors aren’t just for your brows, though. This tool can be used to shave away other unwanted facial hair, and you use it to try dermaplaning, which is a process of exfoliating your skin with a razor. We picked out three razor sets below.

1. Tinkle Eyebrow Razor Pack

With a gentle swoop of the razor, you can remove unwanted eyebrow hairs in a painless way. This tool is meant even for beginners. You don’t need to be a seasoned professional to use it. The set of six razors each have a stainless steel cover to ensure you get a close, but safe eyebrow shave. You can also use the Tinkle Razor to remove other facial hair and as a dermaplaning exfoliating tool.

2. Nylea Eyebrow Razor

With Nylea’s eyebrow razor, you’re able to give your eyebrows the shape you want. This set comes with six razors total: Two blue, two pink and two green. This trimmer is easy to control and maneuver, so you won’t accidentally shave off half of an eyebrow. There are micro guards worked into the razor to ensure that your skin doesn’t get damaged while trimming. It can also be used on other unwanted facial hair.

3. Kitsch Pro Eyebrow Razor

Get double the razors with this comprehensive set. You get a total of 12, while the other packs are offering six. The blades are made out of stainless steel, so you know you’re in good hands with this razor. Shape your eyebrows and remove extra hair with this tool. You can also use it as a dermaplaning tool to exfoliate your face. The seller recommends to use the razor every three weeks.