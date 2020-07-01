We all know that sitting in a chair, even if it is an “ergonomic chair” according to your boss, is bad for your back. No matter how often you try to correct your posture, you will, at some point, slump forward, hunch your shoulders up and put pressure on your tailbone. You might stay like that for an hour without even noticing, because you got so wrapped up in a task. Sometimes, an office will offer up a standing desk if you mention that your back has been bugging you, but not everyone is that fortunate. If you’ve noticed that your posture has gone from bad to worse over the years, a seat cushion might help.

The best office chair seat cushions are usually made up of a combination of memory foam and gel. These U-shaped cushions help take some of the pressure off your tailbone, which causes soreness in your lower back, and helps you recover after injuries. All of the seat cushions have a handy anti-slip and washable cover, so you won’t slide straight out of your chair onto the floor after attempting to sit down. Seat cushions are easily transportable. They’re generally lightweight and have handles on the sides, so you can carry them. Check out our picks for the best seat cushion below.

1. ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion

Made out of rubber, memory foam and a cooling gel layer, this seat cushion has been designed to maximize your comfort. The cushion is covered in easy-to-wash velour and nice to sit on. The seat, which you place over your office chair, seat in your car or on your couch at home, supports your tailbone and helps with your posture. With a non-slip rubber coating on the bottom, you can trust that your seat won’t move when you sit down or shift your weight.

2. Aylio Comfort Foam Seat Cushion

If you suffer from lower back soreness or are recovering from an injury and need some extra support, this ergonomic velvet cushion can help. The contoured U-shaped cut-out is specifically designed to distribute your weight evenly and fix your posture while you sit. Weighing in at just 1 lb., this cushion is easy to transport and is machine-washable. It even has a handle for you to grab, so you can carry it.

3. TravelMate Gel-Enhanced Memory Foam Seat Cushion

The TravelMate seat cushion combines gel and foam to provide relief to your hips, back and coccyx. Within the cushion itself, there are channels that promote air circulation in the cushion. The non-slip cover is coated in silicone, so it won’t slip off of any surface. There’s also a zipper, which makes the cover easy to remove when it’s time to clean it. You can take this cushion attachment nearly anywhere. It works with a variety of chairs.