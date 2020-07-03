Don’t Miss Your Chance to Get Kitchen Essentials for $20 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Every month for the past few months, Bed Bath & Beyond has hosted massive sales for virtually every area of your home, from their spring sale back in April that boasted some of the best patio deals we’ve seen to their epic Le Creuset sale where some of the French cookware brand’s most popular items were more than 40 percent off. Now, Bed Bath & Beyond has, quite possibly, the best sale yet on the horizon: nearly one dozen of the most popular kitchen essentials are about to be on sale for just $20. So, if you’ve been in the market to finally upgrade that blender you bought years ago or have been in desperate need of new pans, now’s the time.

Kicking off July 9th and running through the 16th, Bed Bath & Beyond’s kitchen essentials sale includes $20 price tags on almost every essential small appliance you could ever want, from toasters and toaster ovens to blenders, kettles, pan sets, coffee makers, and more. With original prices ranging from $29.99 to $34.99, this sale will save you anywhere from $10 to $15 on each item.

But less talking, more shopping: Take a look at all the kitchen appliances on sale ahead — and bookmark this page!

Magic Bullet Essential Blender

Originally $29.99, the Magic Bullet Essential Blender is great for chopping, grating, or, of course, blending.

Black & Decker 4-Slice Toaster Oven

You can bake, broil, toast, and keep food warm in this four-slice toaster oven — originally $34.99.

George Foreman Electric Indoor Grill & Panini Press

Grill steaks, paninis, and more with this George Foreman appliance.

Black & Decker Electric Kettle

This electric kettle will have water boiling in no time.

Black & Decker 2-Slice Toaster

What sets this toaster apart is its controlled dial selector, allowing you to toast bread to the exact level you desire.

Black & Decker 12-Cup Coffee Maker

Originally $34.99, this Black & Decker 12-cup coffee maker features QuickTouch programming buttons and a 24-hour auto brew.

Black & Decker 10-Speed Blender

Save $10 on this blender that features 10 speeds and premium stainless steel blending blades.

T-Fal Pure Cook Saute Pan

This saute pan takes the guessing out of cooking, thanks to its Thermo-Spot heat indicator.

T-Fal Pure Cook 3-Piece Fry Pan Set

The T-Fal Pure Cook Fry Pan Set boasts durable aluminum cooking vessels with an even heat base.

And while you’re at it, why not also shop Bed Bath & Beyond’s entire Fourth of July sale? Here, you’ll find outdoor furniture and decor, bedding, vacuums, dining, and much more on sale for up to 50 percent off.

