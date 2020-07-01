LivingShopping Guides

Le Creuset Cookware Is Up to 55 Percent Off at Sur La Table Right Now

The Fourth of July sales this year are aplenty, from Costco’s appliance-heavy sale to Overstock’s blowout sale with all the discounted patio furniture you could ever want. But it’s Sur La Table’s irresistible sale on Le Creuset cookware that really has us ready to part with our money.

All Le Creuset cookware is up to 55 percent at Sur La Table. That includes everything from the French cookware brand’s ever-so-popular Dutch ovens and cast-iron skillets (Ina Garten’s fave!), to saucepans, cocottes, and more. One of the most impressive deals is Le Creusete’s signature 10-piece set — marked down $1,000.

Image: Sur La Table.
Buy: Le Creusete signature 10-piece set $999.95
You can also save $200 on a 13.25-quart round dutch oven.

Image: Sur La Table.
Buy: Le Creuset 13.25-qt round dutch oven $559.95
This isn’t the first Le Creuset sale we’ve spotted over the past couple months, either. Costco was selling a four-piece cocotte set in May for a bargain; and Williams Sonoma’s sale boasting up to 55 percent off Le Creuset favorites kicked off around the same time as Costco’s and it’s still going.

But let’s get back to Sur La Table. We gathered a handful of other standout deals from their sale; and when you’re done, why not check out Williams Sonoma’s?

Cast-iron skillet

Image: Sur La Table.

Available in two colors, orange and red, this 9-inch skillet was originally priced $215.

Buy: Le Creuset 9-inch cast-iron skillet $149.95
Bistro grill

Image: Sur La Table.

Save nearly $100 on this bistro grill.

Buy: Le Creuset bistro grill $99.96
Stainless steel shallow casserole

Image: Sur La Table.

Great for braising and roasting, this stainless steel casserole is nearly 30 percent off.

Buy: Le Creuset stainless steel shallow casserole $171.96
Saucepan

Image: Sur La Table.

While this saucepan is available in three colors, it’s the cerise-hued saucepan that’s half off.

Buy: Le Creuset 2.25 quart saucepan $114.99
Braiser

Image: Sur La Table.

Save more than $100 on this 3.5-quart braiser.

Buy: Le Creuset 3.5-quart braiser $309.95
Shop Sur La Table’s entire Le Creuset sale here.

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money:

Cookware brands Le Creuset

