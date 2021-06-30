When you think of the Fourth of July, your mind probably flashes to fireworks, American flags, and backyard barbecues. What you may not immediately think of but should is sales. And really, what’s more patriotic this year than giving the economy a much-needed boost? The fact that you’ll be saving some of your hard-earned dollars in the process is icing on the red-white-and-blue cake. Fortunately, there are plenty of sweet deals to be had this Fourth of July if you know where to look. And the deals have already started rolling out!

Luckily, the holiday should look a little more normal this year—so family BBQs and shopping IRL are back on.. If you’d prefer to rack up the savings from the safety of your own home, though, you’ll have plenty of options. Retailers including Bed Bath & Beyond, Amazon, Nordstrom, and many (many) more have clearly planned this year’s sales with cyber-shoppers in mind, too.

To help you navigate all of these incredible deals and steals, we’ve sorted through what’s being offered to bring you the highlights. Here are the can’t-miss-discounts you should know about heading into this star-spangled holiday. Happy Fourth, and happy shopping!

Ulta Beauty

Image: Hot Tools.

Ulta Beauty’s having a blowout summer sale through the 4th, so it’s time to stock up on all the cult-favorite things on your list. From Coola SPF to Hot Tools and It Cosmetics, all your favorite brands are discounted.

Professional Black Gold One-Step Detachable Blowout Small Head $59.99 Buy now Sign Up

Macy’s

Image: Ninja.

From BlendJets to Ninja appliances and Martha Stewart Collection, Macy’s sale section is not to be missed.

BL770 Blender & Food Processor, Mega Kitchen System $159.99 Buy now Sign Up

Bed Bath & Beyond

Image: Safavieh.

Independence Day deals galore at Bed Bath & Beyond, where you can save up to 50% off on everything from outdoor items to kitchen appliances and mattresses. We’re grabbing the patio rug we’ve been eyeing.

Safavieh Amherst Quake Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug $33.99+ Buy now Sign Up

Nordstrom

Image: Jack Rogers.

To hold you over until Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale next month, you can scout out the sale section, which is overflowing with deals. You’re going to want to snag Jackie Kennedy’s favorite sandals by Jack Rogers for a steal.

Georgica Jelly Waterproof Flip Flop $40 Buy now Sign Up

HexClad

Image: HexClad.

Oprah loves HexClad cookware, so we’re buying Hexclad cookware. This pro-approved set is 40% off for the Fourth of July, so get it while you can.

13PC HEXCLAD HYBRID COOKWARE SET W/ LIDS $599.99 Buy now Sign Up

Williams-Sonoma

Image: Le Creuset.

Williams-Sonoma has a limited time deal on Le Creuset, so now’s your chance to get that Dutch oven of your dreams for just $199.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Soup Pot $199.95 Buy now Sign Up

Amazon

Image: Lodge.

Ina Garten loves Lodge and this genius grill is a must, especially for grilling all season long. And it’s 50% off!

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle, 16.75 Inch x 9.5 Inch, Black $29.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Brooklinen

Image: Brooklinen.

Now’s your chance to stock up on the internet’s favorite bedding—and their brand new Turkish beach towels that’ll elevate your pool time.

Hammam Towel $55.25 Buy now Sign Up

Tempur-Pedic

Image: Tempurpedic. Tempurpedic.

It’s high time you get a good night’s sleep, and you’ll sleep especially well knowing you saved up to $500 on a TEMPUR-breeze mattress set.

TEMPUR-breeze Queen LUXEbreeze Mattress $4199 Buy now Sign Up

Wayfair

Image: Wayfair.

You do not want to miss Wayfair’s big Fourth of July sale unless you don’t like saving up to 70 percent on furniture, home decor and more. You can score amazing steals through July 5, including tons of gorgeous patio furniture.

“Joliet Solid Wood 4 - Person Seating Group with Cushions $419.99 Buy now Sign Up

Burrow

Image: Burrow. Burrow.

Burrow is offering all sorts of Fourth of July sales on sleek sofas and sectionals, representing a savings of up to $600 through July 11 using the code USA21.

Arch Nomad Sofa Sectional $1790+ Buy now Sign Up

