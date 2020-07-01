When you think of the Fourth of July, your mind probably flashes to fireworks, American flags, and backyard barbecues. What you may not immediately think of but should is sales. And really, what’s more patriotic this year than giving the economy a much-needed boost? The fact that you’ll be saving some of your hard-earned dollars in the process is icing on the red-white-and-blue cake. Fortunately, there are plenty of sweet deals to be had this Fourth of July if you know where to look. Plus, since the Fourth falls on a Saturday this year, the deals have already started rolling out.

Of course, this year’s Independence day looks a bit different from most due to the coronavirus pandemic. Accordingly, you’ll have to keep socially distancing guidelines in mind should you decide to take advantage of in-store Fourth of July discounts. If you’d prefer to rack up the savings from the safety of your own home, though, you’ll have plenty of options. Retailers including Costco, Amazon, Wayfair, and many (many) more have clearly planned this year’s sales with cyber-shoppers in mind, too.

To help you navigate all of these incredible deals and steals, we’ve sorted through what’s being offered to bring you the highlights. Here are the can’t-miss-discounts you should know about heading into this star-spangled holiday. Happy Fourth, and happy shopping!

Costco

Honestly, we’ll take any excuse to make a Costco run. So, imagine our delight in discovering that our favorite wholesale retailer has seriously slashed prices on their appliances and mattresses. Thinking about giving your outdated dishwasher the boot? The time is nigh, friend. You’ll have through July 8th to score most of these deals, but some stretch to the end of the month. Just remember you need a membership to enjoy the savings!

REI

Make the most of your time in the great outdoors this summer by stocking up on adventure gear, apparel (including North Face), and more marked up to 50 percent off through July 6. Going camping soon? Save 100 bucks on this REI Co-Op Half Dome 4 Plus Tent.

https://www.rei.com/h/fourth-of-july-sale

Tineco

You’re in luck if you’ve been thinking about buying a new vacuum cleaner. Tineco is offering $50 off their best-selling model, the A10 Hero Cordless Vacuum Cleaner through the 4th.

Overstock

Overstock doesn’t mess around! Their 4th of July Blowout includes 70 percent off thousands of items with free shipping on everything. Plus, they’ll be offering flash deals daily. Save more than $100 on this set of 13 nuLOOM indoor/outdoor braided stair treads (originally $219.98!).

Nutribullet Blender

Become a blending master with the popular Nutribullet. Using code FREEDOM20, you can save 20 percent through July 5th.

B&H Photo Video

Calling all techies! Score up to 50 percent off on computers, mobiles, cameras and home entertainment through July 5th. There’s no time like now to sharpen your shutterbug skills — you’ll save $600 on this Canon EOS 77D DSLR camera bundle.

Tempur-Pedic

It’s high time you get a good night’s sleep, and you’ll sleep especially well knowing you saved up to $700 on a TEMPUR-breeze mattress set.

Wayfair

You do not want to miss Wayfair’s big Fourth of July sale unless you don’t like saving up to 70 percent on furniture, home decor and more. You can score amazing steals through July 5, including this “How Far Is a Light Year?” graphic art print by Alexander Grahovsky — marked down 44 percent.

Burrow

Buying furniture made in America is definitely patriotic. Burrow is offering all sorts of Fourth of July sales on American-made sofas and sectionals, representing a savings of up to $500 through July 12 using the code USA.

