Sure, you may not always pull out your best dress often, but when you need it, you don’t want to deal with it potentially looking ragged or worn. Or worse, leaving it in the open can increase the chances of it getting spilled on or ruined, so it’s best to ensure it’s covered properly. The best way to do that is with a handy dress bag that seals things up tightly.

A dress bag is useful for more than just dresses, though. Store suits, pressed shirts and pants inside so they look good as new when you’re ready to pull them out for that party — and so you’re not left having to find a last-minute replacement the day before. To help make your life easier in the future, we’ve rounded up the best dress bags to protect your prized garments.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Univivi Garment Bag

Spills aren’t the only thing you should be worries about when it comes to preserving your special clothes. These genius dress bags also repel moths, who love to chew away at your most expensive items in your closet. It’s full zipper, so your items will be safe and secure, and it’s lightweight so it doesn’t add extra baggage to your load.

2. Zegur Suit Carry on Bag

If you’re on the road for work often, you can’t live without a carry on case that will fit your dress clothes. This sleek dress bag also has plenty of pockets so you can stay organized while traveling, and it has a comfy shoulder strap that won’t strain your back. It’s made with built-in buckles to keep a suit in place so it comes out wrinkle-free after your trip.

3. Simple Houseware Bag

You can’t go wrong with this multi-purpose dress bag that will house just about any special occasion garment. It’s heavy duty, so it can fit a lot inside too from tuxedos to bulky coats. The extra-wide size lets you put multiple items in a bag so you can maximize the space in your closet. It’s also rust-resistant, rip-resistant, and breathable so your fabrics stay fresh.