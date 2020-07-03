These days, everyone spends too much time glued to a screen. Not only do we have our computers, but then we head to our phones or tablets for more scrolling. Unfortunately, there’s no easy way to significantly reduce our screen time, but there are some ways to make sure it doesn’t strain your eyes as badly. One of the best ways to give your eyes a break is with computer glasses that block blue light.

Screens give off a harmful blue light that can damage eyes, but computer glasses can repel these light signals so it doesn’t take a toll on your sight. Blue light can often strain your eyes and make them feel even more tired than you probably already are. To give you some relief, check out our top picks for smart and stylish computer glasses below.

1. Aimade Glasses

You don’t have to sacrifice style when it comes to protecting your eyes in these glasses. This fashionable set of three computer glasses gives you options so you can mix things up to match your outfits. These anti-blue glasses repel harmful blue light so you can stay at your computer longer without feeling like you need to shut them for the rest of the day. Available in multiple combos, you have plenty of options to choose from.

2. Feirdio Glasses

If you want to show people that you mean business, you can’t go wrong with these sophisticated and classic computer glasses. The black and silver colors will go with everything you wear, so you don’t have to worry about matching your clothes to your glasses everyday. Aside from repelling irritating light, these specks also are anti-glare, so you’re able to read your screen perfectly.

3. Prospek Glasses

Keep things studious and functional with these reader glasses that also protect your eyes from blue light. If your vision isn’t the best, you’ll want these double-duty glasses that allow you to pick out a magnification to help you see better without making your eyes work twice as hard. Many glasses have a yellow tint that makes it hard to see, but these don’t so things are crystal clear.