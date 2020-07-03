Hair loss happens, and there’s no reason to be ashamed of it. Going with the flow and letting it do its thing is totally fine, but if you want to help bring back your head of hair, you have quite a few options. You can try topical powders or supplements that can promote hair growth, but if you’ve hit a roadblock, you can try a laser cap for hair loss.

While this is something you’ll most likely wear at home since they don’t always look like a normal baseball hat, there are some disguised so you could get away with wearing it out and about. Whether you’re facing a receding hairline, balding, or thinning hair, these hats can help with a variety of different types of hair loss. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best laser caps to provide some assistance.

1. Capillus Ultra Mobile Hat

If you don’t have time or the patience to sit around at home wearing a laser cap, this baseball-style version allows you to do it while you’re out. It’s comfortable and looks just like a regular hat, so no one will suspect what’s happening underneath it. This flexible hat just requires six minutes a day for a session.

2. Illumiflow Laser Cap

You don’t necessarily need to just use a laser cap once your hair starts falling out. This version is also great as a preventive measure, so if hair loss runs in the family, you can never be too safe. If you are currently experiencing less than a full head of hair, this hair thinning treatment is great to use for a receding hairline, thinning hair, or hair loss in general.

3. iRestore Laser Cap

If you’re not planning to go out, pull out this powerful laser cap for maximum strength. Unlike most fancy gadgets, this hair loss cap is ultra lightweight so you can carry it with ease (and without dropping it) and it’s simple to use. Use it alone or combine with other treatments for best results.