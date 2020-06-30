Purifying Facial Toners to Get Your Glow On

If we’re being honest, taking care of your skin isn’t a small feat. Yes, it does often require a lot of products but the payoff is well worth it. From using sunscreen to protecting your face from harsh UV rays to proper cleansing routines, it’s important you’re using the right products. One of which is a facial toner, which not everyone uses.

It’s vital to use a facial toner during your cleansing process as it preps the skin for the other products to come. After you’ve toned skin, products like moisturizer will sink into skin more deeply for more hydration. They also can help balance skin’s natural oils for a better glow. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best facial toners for spa-worthy skin.

1. Neutrogena Toner

Many toners are made with harsh chemicals that certainly get your skin clean, but your face is left feeling dehydrated and stiff. This alcohol-free toner helps purify, cleanse, and refresh skin without stripping away essential moisture. Mild purifiers work to help remove impurities in the skin, and it’s hypoallergenic too. It’s also quick-absorbing, so it’s great when you’re in a hurry.

2. Proactive Revitalizing Toner

Aside from prepping your face, facial toners work to unclog pores and this smart beauty product does just that. It helps remove excess surface oil, which can lead to clogged pores if left alone. This alcohol-free toner is packed with Vitamin B complex and botanicals, which help to soothe skin irritation and stimulate the growth of healthy tissue.

3. L’Oréal HydraFresh Toner

Boosted with Vitamin B5, this brightening facial toner is a must for anyone wanting glowier skin. It’s also alcohol-free, so it won’t strip away your skin’s natural moisture or make your face feel thirsty. With Beta Hydroxy, it removes dull and tired skin while the vitamins retain moisture for quenched skin.