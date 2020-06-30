There are no ifs, ands, or buts about it — this Independence Day will feel decidedly different than those before it due to the coronavirus pandemic. But hey, here’s some good news: Costco’s Fourth of July Sale is finally here, and the savings are pretty darn impressive. So, sure, your patriotic festivities won’t be quite as, well, festive. On the plus side, you can finally liberate yourself from your circa 2003 fridge since Costco’s sale includes killer deals on appliances.

If you’re a Costco member, you’re undoubtedly familiar with the wholesale club’s routine deals on everyday items. Throughout the year, though, they take it to the next level by seriously slashing prices on designated products. This year, Costco’s sale features two primary focal points: appliances and mattresses. Don’t stress if you have Independence Day plans lined up through the weekend, either. You’ll be able to take advantage of these savings from now through Wednesday, July 8 (some all the way through the end of July!). And since they’re online, they don’t contradict any health and safety guidelines.

It’s kind of the perfect time for an appliance- and mattress-centric sale, right? We’re all spending more time than ever at home. Let’s be real, that means we’re spending more time than ever doing things like — oh, you know — eating and sleeping. So, if you’re ready to level-up in those areas, Costco’s Fourth of July sale has you covered. Here are a few of our favorite picks.

Whirlpool Freestanding Gas Range

You’ll save 150 bucks when you buy this Whirlpool 5.1 cubic foot freestanding gas range during Costco’s Fourth sale. Did we mention that includes delivery and installation?

Samsung Front Load Washer & Dryer Set

But, like, can we talk about how gorgeous the champagne shade of this set is? Bonus: It’s both beautiful and a bargain, coming in at a savings of $800 on the 4.5 cubic foot smart front load washer and 7.5 cubic foot gas dryer. Other features that make this set a no-brainer are the fact it’s wi-fi connected, super fast and offers Steam Sanitize+ — a feature that removes 99.9 percent of germs and bacteria, over 95 percent of pollen and 100 percent of dust mites.

GE 4-Piece Electric Kitchen Package

Go big or go home, yeah? If you’re going to upgrade your fridge, you might as well get the whole kit-and-caboodle. The price of this four-piece GE French-door refrigerator suite includes $1300 in savings.

Sleep Science 10-inch Split Cal King Mattress

If you’ve been dreaming of trying a split-bed to better suit you and your bedmate, here’s your chance. This split Cal King beauty by Sleep Science features 10 inches of pure visco memory foam on top, not to mention Sleep Science’s patented wedge support system for 20 percent more sleeping surface. And you’ll save $400. Score!

Novaform 10-inch SoFresh Responsive Foam Queen Mattress

Looking for a truly great value? Look no further than Novaform’s responsive foam queen mattress. For starters, it has over 400 positive reviews. Couple that with the fact you can save 100 bucks in the process, and you’ve got added incentive to go for it.

