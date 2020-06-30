Going to the salon is not only time-consuming, but it also takes a toll on your wallet. While you can’t probably avoid going altogether, you can minimize your visits by treating your locks at home in-between visits. Aside from using high quality shampoo and conditioner and laying off the hot tools, a hair oil can help moisturize thirsty hair.

You typically apply these hair oils to damp hair on the ends to protect against frizzing and they can also help protect against environmental elements. As a bonus, it can help tame flyaway hairs so you don’t have to use another serum while blow drying or straightening your hair. Many are made with natural oils that offer intense hydration so your locks will stay hydrated and shiny. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best hair oils for salon-worthy locks.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Garnier Fructis Triple Nutrition Marvelous Hair Oil

Why use multiple products when you can get the job done with just one? This multi-purpose hair oil is made with avocado, oil, and almond, which creates a strong blend to tackle frizzy, dull hair. This luxe oil provides deep hydration to your locks without leaving behind a greasy look.

2. Moroccanoil Treatment

This luxurious hair brand offers one of the most trusted hair oils around. Packed with Argan Oil, this treatment offers plenty of shine with rich vitamins. This do-it-all product conditions, detangles, and can help speed up drying time so you can spend less time twisting your arm while blow drying.

3. OGX Renewing + Argan Oil

This powerful blend includes Argan Oil, which can help improve damaged hair with just a few drops. Formulated for coarse hair, this hair oil instensly moisturizes and renews hair so it’s shiny and gorgeous. Simple apply a small amount to your hand, rub together, and apply to surface of a damp, towel-dried hair.