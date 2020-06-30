No matter who you are, you need to wash your face. And no, please don’t use hand soap, whatever you do. Everyone’s skin is different, so we all need different types of skincare products that will cater to our skin’s needs. And if you have extra-sensitive skin, that can be even harder to find. However, there are some tried and true face cleansers that are ultra gentle, but leave your skin refreshed and clean at the same time.

The best face cleansers won’t strip away your skin’s natural oils. Those are actually good for your skin and can keep it moisturized. But at the same time, it never hursts to have a face mask that’s hardworking and doubles up on a few tasks, like removing your makeup. Below, we’ve rounded up the best face cleansers to leave your skin glowing without the harsh chemicals.

1. Cetaphil Cleanser

Every person should have this classic gentle cleanser in their beauty arsenal. It’s great for normal to oily skin, so it’s effective on a variety of skin types. It’s safe to use everyday and it doesn’t leave skin feeling dry when you’re done. It’s a low-lather formula that won’t strip away essential oils in your skin.

2. Neutrogena Cleanser

Believe it or not, a lot of beauty products can include harsh chemicals you wouldn’t exactly want on your face. This safe and effective face cleanser is alcohol-, sulfate-, and soap-free so it won’t take away your skin’s hydration. Best of all, this double-duty cleanser also works as a makeup remover so you can eliminate one step at bedtime.

3. Vanicream Cleanser

If you have extra-sensitive skin, this sulfate-free cleanser is a great option. It doesn’t have dyes, fragrance, lanolin, parabens, or other preservatives that wouldn’t be safe on your skin. It won’t clog pores but still manages to remove dirt, oil and more so you can have a clean start every morning and night.