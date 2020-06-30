For people with curly hair, pulling any random shampoo bottle off of a drugstore shelf won’t give them the results they’re looking for. Their curls might look flat or look frizzy. Coils need a lot of moisturizer, which most shampoos don’t have, to give them that extra bounce and shiny look. It generally takes more time to wash thick, curly hair, so if you’re going to spend a long time in the shower, you want a shampoo that is made for your hair type.

We rounded up the best shampoos for curly hair for you. None of our picks below contain sulfate, which is known to dry out hair, make it feel brittle and cause damage. We included two shampoo and conditioner sets, and one stand-alone shampoo. One of our choices has heat-protecting ingredients in it, while another brags that your frizz-free curls will last 48 hours after washing and conditioning your hair.

Giving your hair some extra TLC doesn’t require any extra work. We know you’re busy and don’t have time for leave-in conditioners or special treatments. You just have to find a better shampoo and conditioner.

1. L’Oréal Paris EverCurl Sulfate Free Shampoo & Conditioner Kit

If your hair has been feeling a little brittle or coarse, this super moisturizing shampoo for curly hair will help soften it. Get a frizz-free curl with this sulfate-, dye- and paraben-free formula. The shampoo contains botanicals and is also vegan and gluten-free. The set from L’Oréal Paris is effective for 48 hours, so you can have bouncy curls for two days in a row.

2. Maui Moisture Curl Quench + Coconut Oil Shampoo

Made out of a blend of coconut oil, papaya butter, plumeria extract and aloe vera juice, the shampoo and conditioner set was specifically designed for thick, curly hair. It’s formulated to detangle your hair, allowing you to show off your frizz-free and defined curls. Your curls might bounce when you walk. This set doesn’t contain any sulfates, silicone or parabens, so there aren’t harmful ingredients.

3. Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo and Conditioner

Protect and feed your hair with this Moroccan argan oil shampoo. The shampoo and conditioner set is recommended for people with curly or frizzy hair. The formula includes Vitamin E, which helps make your hair stronger, and a UV and thermal protectant to help preserve your hair if you use hot tools. There aren’t any parabens or sulfates in this shampoo and conditioner. This set is safe to use this set on color-treated and keratin-treated hair.