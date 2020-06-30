It’s no secret Jackie Kennedy Onassis was known for her impeccably sophisticated style, but did you know she actually inspired one of the most popular sandal brands that you might be wearing right now? If it weren’t for her, the brand Jack Rogers wouldn’t be around, and it just so happens her namesake pair is on sale right now.

It all started when Kennedy was on a trip to Capri, Italy in the early 1960s. While the isle was known for its vibrancy and elevated poolside style, Jackie was the one who managed to stand out even brighter in her effortless off-duty ensembles. During her holiday there, she discovered an elevated sandal that would eventually inspire Jack Rogers. She brought the shoe to a local cobbler when she returned to Palm Beach, where the Kennedys had a home. You can guess what comes next: The rest is history.

The cobbler then crafted a pair of sandals just like the ones she brought back home, and the beginnings of Jack Rogers was born. The iconic American shoe, known for its whipstitching method and rondelle, has now become a hot-weather staple in many women’s closets around the country. Loved for its resort-style appeal, it makes you feel like you’re on the beach everyday, and who wouldn’t want that?

Today, the brand offers a variety of sandals and handbags paying tribute to its Jackie Kennedy roots, so if you weren’t aware of the brand’s impressive history, now’s the time to stock up on this Jackie-approved sandal for summer while it’s on sale.

For more chic and comfy warm-weather sandals, check out this slideshow.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.