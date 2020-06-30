LivingBeauty & Style

A Pair of Jackie Kennedy’s Favorite Summer Sandals Are on Sale Right Now

by

It’s no secret Jackie Kennedy Onassis was known for her impeccably sophisticated style, but did you know she actually inspired one of the most popular sandal brands that you might be wearing right now? If it weren’t for her, the brand Jack Rogers wouldn’t be around, and it just so happens her namesake pair is on sale right now.

It all started when Kennedy was on a trip to Capri, Italy in the early 1960s. While the isle was known for its vibrancy and elevated poolside style, Jackie was the one who managed to stand out even brighter in her effortless off-duty ensembles. During her holiday there, she discovered an elevated sandal that would eventually inspire Jack Rogers. She brought the shoe to a local cobbler when she returned to Palm Beach, where the Kennedys had a home. You can guess what comes next: The rest is history.

jackie kennedy onassis jack rogers bahamas
Image: Shutterstock.

The cobbler then crafted a pair of sandals just like the ones she brought back home, and the beginnings of Jack Rogers was born. The iconic American shoe, known for its whipstitching method and rondelle, has now become a hot-weather staple in many women’s closets around the country. Loved for its resort-style appeal, it makes you feel like you’re on the beach everyday, and who wouldn’t want that?

jack rogers jackie sandal
Image: Jack Rogers.
Buy: Jack Rogers Jackie Sandal $118.00
buy it

Today, the brand offers a variety of sandals and handbags paying tribute to its Jackie Kennedy roots, so if you weren’t aware of the brand’s impressive history, now’s the time to stock up on this Jackie-approved sandal for summer while it’s on sale.

For more chic and comfy warm-weather sandals, check out this slideshow.

birkenstock lookalikes

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Comments

New in Living

View article
best face cleansers amazon

Gentle, Hardworking Face Cleansers for Refreshed Skin

Gentle, Hardworking Face Cleansers for Refreshed Skin

View article
hand-held car vacuum

The Best Handheld Vacuums to Get Your Vehicle New-Car Clean

The Best Handheld Vacuums to Get Your Vehicle New-Car Clean

View article
Best Hair Toner on Amazon

Hair Toners That Will Get Rid of Brassiness

Hair Toners That Will Get Rid of Brassiness

View article
Best Quiet Vacuums on Amazon

Quiet Vacuum Cleaners That Effectively Pick Up Dust and Debris

Quiet Vacuum Cleaners That Effectively Pick Up Dust and Debris

View article
backyard camping

8 Camping Activities That Are Easy — & Fun — To Recreate in Your Backyard

View article
Best Air Purifier

State-of-the-Art Air Purifiers That Really Know How to Clear the Air

State-of-the-Art Air Purifiers That Really Know How to Clear the Air

ad