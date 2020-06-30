Dyed blonde hair or blonde highlights can be pretty finicky. You walk out of the salon with the perfect shade of blonde. Weeks later, you notice that your once ashy blonde hair has taken on an orange-and-gold hue. That’s not what you wanted. After sitting in the chair for hours and paying for a salon visit, you don’t want to go back right away for toning. Luckily, there are plenty of blonde-friendly shampoos and conditioners that are designed to bring your blonde back and erase brassiness.

We rounded up the best hair toners for you. One of our picks can be used on any highlighted hair, whether you’ve got dark hair or blonde hair. The other two options are geared toward people who define their hair as blonde, whether they have a balayage look or bleached hair. There’s even a set that includes both shampoo and conditioner, so you can focus on treating your hair. The shampoos below don’t only help you retain your color. It also helps soften your color-treated hair, bring back some moisturize into your locks and adds a gleaming shine to your hair.

Save yourself another trip to the salon and check out our picks below.

1. L’Oréal Paris EverPure Toning Purple Shampoo

Sick of your hair looking brassy? This hair toner will take the orange hair tones out of highlighted brown, blonde, bleached and silver hair. The purple shampoo is sulfate-free and vegan, so you can feel confident using this healthy-for-your-hair toner. L’Oréal Paris recommends using it two to three times a week in lieu of your normal shampoo to keep your hair brass-free. The toner smells like hibiscus, ensuring that your hair will smell good even on your toning days.

2. Bold Uniq Purple Shampoo

This sulfate- and paraben-free purple shampoo will help bring your platinum and ash blonde tones back from brassy. Your hair turns brassy because of the UV damage done to it. In addition to bringing your dyed hair back to its former glory, the shampoo will make your hair soft and shiny, thanks to the Vitamin B5 included in the shampoo’s formula. The bottle’s packaging is recyclable and eco-friendly.

3. John Frieda Sheer Blonde Colour Renew

Instead of just getting a shampoo, you also get a toning purple conditioner with this John Frieda set. This purple pack is meant to get your orange-y shades back to sleek blonde. The conditioner will add more softness to your color-treated hair and try to help delay your next trip to the salon. The results of the set are supposed to be noticeable after just three uses.