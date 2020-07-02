Salon trips take a long chunk of time out of your day, so if you can minimize the amount of visits, you do it. Aside from using the proper shampoo recommended by your stylist, there are other tricks you can do to preserve the color and life of your hair. From using silk scrunchies to doing conditioner treatments, you really can’t do too much for your locks. If you have color-treated hair, it’s always a smart idea to use color-brightening purple hair masks to keep your hair looking in tip-top shape.

So, when you’re in the mood to pamper yourself, sit back in your comfiest robe and a glass of wine and get out a purple hair mask. Yes, they look scary, but don’t worry, your hair won’t turn bright purple. Thanks to science, the mask will simply enhance your current color so it’s brighter. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best purple hair masks to take care of brassiness at home.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Lusta Color Mask

Say goodbye to dull and damaged hair with this purple hair mask. It neutralizes yellow tones and takes care of brassiness with biotin (also known as B7), which helps produce healthy hair. It’s also packed with keratin protein, which is an essential part of hair, and collagen to help renew cells.

2. Bold Uniq

Reduce brassiness and condition thirsty locks with this purple hair mask. Best of all, it’s sulfate-free so it’s safe to use and won’t do more damage to your hair. You’ll be able to keep ice-cold blonde locks looking new so you can reduce trips to the salon. Unlike other hair products, this one is ultra nourishing so your hair is left feeling soft and hydrated.

3. Pravana Toning Mask

If you’re looking for a vegan formula, this purple hair mask will do the trick while meeting your needs. It tones hair so you can get that perfect blonde color you’re aiming for. After shampooing, apply to hair for five minutes and rinse well. For best results, use weekly.