There’s really no place you can’t find a dry erase calendar to come in handy. We can all use a lot more organization in our lives, so it never hurts to have calendars in more than one form. Sure, we couldn’t live without our digital calendars to keep us on track, but there’s something so satisfying about seeing it written down. It just might help you to remember things better. The best dry erase calendars for the home, office, or classroom will all do the same thing, but some are better than others.

When shopping for a dry erase calendar, you’ll first want to make sure it will fit the size you have allocated for it. Also, there are variations: You can buy one built for the fridge or a traditional one for the wall. Below, we’ve rounded up the best dry erase calendars for every room and purpose.

1. Fridge Calendar

If you don’t have the wall space for a calendar, stick it up on your fridge. This slim, magnetic dry erase calendar for home, office, and the classroom is an easy way to remind yourself of what’s coming up as you’re grabbing for a glass of milk. It features a stain-resistant design and it also ensures the entire family is on the same page.

2. Hanging Whiteboard Organizer

If you want a more traditional dry erase calendar for home, office, and the classroom, this wall-hanging version will do the trick. It features a stain-resistant material so you can be sure to start off with a mark-free surface every month. And when you erase things, it won’t stay behind. This set includes five markers so you’re ready to get to organizing.

3. Quartet Magnetic Calendar

This slim and sleek dry erase calendar for home, office, and the classroom will fit in perfectly with a modern space. The frame-less, glass material offers an elevated take on a traditional office supply and the glass is made to last. Installation is a breeze, too. Because the surface is magnetic, you can hang up important papers as well.