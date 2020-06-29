If you’re feeling the urge to clean while stuck at home for the upcoming long weekend, today’s your lucky day. Thanks to Target, you can finally get your hands on a coveted Dyson vacuum for $100 off through July 4. This. Is. Huge.

Let’s be clear: Dyson deals don’t come around often, so if the thought of buying one has even crossed your mind once, it’s time to drop this into your cart without hesitation. Starting now through July 4, you can snag the Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum for just $399.99 — that’s $100 off, so this isn’t a small-savings situation to brush off. Now, Dyson products aren’t exactly something you can buy on the whim, but at a deal this good, you can’t not buy it.

Aside from its seriously sleek looks, the bagless design saves you time and money, so your wallet’s going to be better off in the long run anyways. Plus, you can use it on every surface from carpet to hardwood, so all you need is this one handy machine that glides around with ease. So, since you’re stuck staring at your floors more than ever, why not treat yourself to a game-changing vacuum you won’t regret buying at a major discount?

