Le Creuset Finally Has an Affordable Dinnerware Set

There are two types of households: those who could afford to stock their cabinets with Le Creuset dinnerware and those who couldn’t. Until today. The luxury French cookware brand recently launched their brand-new Everyday Enamelware line selling for — finally! — a reasonable price.

Le Creuset’s new shatterproof, stain-resistant collection includes eight items — dinner and salad plates, a cereal bowl, a mug, a serving bowl set, a serving tray, and a small and a large canister — with prices ranging from $14 to $60 (for the set).

Donning a cool, summer-friendly design (making it suitable for indoor and outdoor dining), each item in this collection is made with premium carbon steel (which helps keep food hot or cold) and finished with porcelain enamel, making them not only resistant to scratches, but, most importantly, easy to clean. Just don’t toss any of the pieces in the microwave (that’s the one place they don’t belong).

So, what are you waiting for? Shop the entire collection on Le Creuset’s website. Williams Sonoma is also having a big sale on Le Creuset cookware — up to 55 percent off — so swing by their website, too, while you’re at it.

