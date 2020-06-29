Kate Middleton’s Favorite Sneakers Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now

ICYMI, Kate Middleton’s favorite, go-to sneaker is a sleek, unassuming, all-white sneaker called Superga. And since they were spotted last fall, Middleton worshipers were quick to track down the kicks on Amazon because, let’s face it, they’re not that affordable, typically retailing for $65 a pair. But now, thanks to Amazon’s Summer Sale, you can get ’em for nearly half off — but you better hurry, because not only is the sale ending soon, but the sneakers are also selling out quick.

Middleton has been spotted sporting these staple Superga sneakers as far back as 2016, while on royal tour in Canada. And she hasn’t given up the pristine-white, canvas lace-up sneakers since, most recently pairing them with a black-pant-and-striped-shirt ensemble during the King’s Cup Sailing Regatta in the U.K.

Though paling in comparison to Amazon Prime Day, Amazon Summer Sale — also dubbed the Big Style Sale — does have its fair share of stellar deals, most notably up to 80 percent off designer brands such as Kate Spade New York, Tory Burch, Levi’s, Rebecca Minkoff, and more. Launched on June 22, the Amazon Summer Sale includes, as Amazon said in a statement published earlier this month, “seasonally-relevant deals from both established and smaller fashion brands.”

Middleton’s fave Superga sneakers are far from the only shoes on sale. All Marc Joseph New York shoes are less than $25 — all of them. Plus, we’ve spotted a ton of other great Big Style Sale deals. But why take our word for it? Shop the Amazon Summer Sale now before it ends.

