If you’re a wine connoisseur or have noticed lately that the fridge doesn’t have the space to accommodate your wine, you should get yourself a wine fridge. Not only will it throw your kids off the scent and keep them from jostling your fragile glass wine bottles, it’ll keep your wine at the optimum temperature.

Whether you have your own mom cave, a kid-free room or space in the garage, you can fit these mini-coolers into your home. The best wine fridges look stylish and super cool, while keeping your wine cool and safe. Your friends and family will marvel at the fashionable chrome and stainless steel on these fridges. These certainly aren’t like your old college mini-fridge. They’re miles better. All of our options have lights, so you don’t have to go poking around in the dark trying to find your favorite Chardonnay.

If your spouse insists on sharing the wine fridge, we do have one option that also accommodates beer and soda. One of our picks can store a whopping 20 bottles, so basically, you’ll have enough room to sign up for that wine club now. It’s also an ideal appliance for prolific hosts and party-throwers. Or you can start that speakeasy in your basement. Whatever you’d like.

1. hOmeLabs Beverage Refrigerator and Cooler

Standing at 3.2 cubic ft., this electric refrigerator has three adjustable chrome shelves to suit your beverage needs. It typically holds 120 beer cans, but it does not specify how much wine you can fit in this fridge. Equipped with an auto defroster, you can feel confident that your wine will never get too cold. This fridge can go down to 34 degrees Fahrenheit, but you can adjust the temperature on the large digital display. You’re able to see directly into the fridge, which has a door on the left side, so you can check your wine stock regularly.

2. Nutrichef 15 Bottle Refrigerator

Show off 15 of your best bottles in this wine enthusiast’s fridge. Specially designed for wine, this fridge has four chrome wine racks and bottom standing rack, which artfully displays three large bottles. The polished and silent fridge has a glass door, and the inside of the fridge is lit with LED lights. You can adjust the temperature from 41 degrees to 64 degrees Fahrenheit, depending on your needs. The display system locks, so your kids can’t mess with your wine temperature.

3. Whynter 20 Bottle Thermoelectric Wine Cooler

This sleek wine cooler will be quite the addition to your home with its stylish black cabinet and mirrored door. This little fridge can store up to 20 bottles of your favorite vino. It even has a recessed handle, as to give you as much space as possible for storage. The stainless steel racks, which are trimmed in a sleek chrome, are adjustable and removable. The soft digital control panel allows you to adjust the temperature from 46 to 65 degrees Fahrenheit.